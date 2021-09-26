Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Explains Why He Called Police On His Brother

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mike Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino Photo Credit: Mike Sorrentino Instagram

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is speaking out on calling the police on his brother after a social media user called him "despicable" for it.

Maximo Sorrentino showed up to Mike's Holmdel house on Tuesday, with gifts for his newborn son, Romeo. He rang the bell and, minutes later, police cars pulled up looking for him.

The "Jersey Shore" star later explained he was simply protecting his family.

Click here for more on the incident from the New York Post.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.