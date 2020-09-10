Manaquan High School Goes All-Virtual Due To New Coronavirus Cases

With the discovery of three new COVID-19 cases in Manasquan, the school district has opted to keep high school students home for all-virtual learning.

Also, SAT and ACT tests have been cancelled at Manasquan for the next two weekends, officials said.

Remote learning will be effective until Oct. 18, according to Manasquan Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan.

There's no evidence that the three cases are connected in any way, Kasyan said in a letter to parents.

All three students were infected from separate sources outside of school, Kasyan said.

While Manasquan High School will close for in-person learning for the new couple weeks, Manasquan Elementary School will operate normally for in-person instruction.

The high school will be on virtual learning until it is safe to come back into the building.

Outdoor athletic activities including practices and games will continue as scheduled during the remote learning period, Kasyan said.

The ACT tests that were supposed to be held on Saturday are cancelled and PSATs that were scheduled for high school juniors in school on Oct.14 are also cancelled.

The Manasquan School District said they will, while the high school is closed, deliver lunches at no cost to any student who needs them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.