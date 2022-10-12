Man Sexually Assaulted Victim At Gunpoint In Jersey Shore Motel: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Monmouth County man has been indicted in connection with a sexual assault in a motel room, authorities said.

Kareem Lee, of Keyport, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated sexual assault and weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on July 21, members of the Tinton Falls Police Department were dispatched to a motel on Route 33 in Tinton Falls.

The victim told police that she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who had entered her room, Santiago said.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Tinton Falls Police Department resulted in Lee being identified as a suspect in the case.

He was located and arrested by members of the Red Bank Police Department in Count Basie Park on July 22.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the defendant is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Officer Christopher Mills at 732-542-4422.

