Man, 27, Arrested In Jersey Shore Shooting: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch, authorities said.

Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, West Long Branch Police responded to a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway for a report of shots being fired.

It was later discovered that a shooting victim had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment. The victim sustained injuries to his leg and forearm, and was treated and later released.

This shooting incident was one of three that took place that same day. The two other incidents, both in Long Branch, are still under investigation at this time.

For anyone with information regarding these shooting incidents, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios or Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443, Long Branch Police Department Detective Nicholas Romano at 732-222-1000, Ext. 2, or West Long Branch Police Department Detective Ryan Buck at 732-229-5000.

