Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
News

Jersey Shore Man Convicted Of New Year's Eve Slaying Of 4 Family Members: Prosecutor

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

A Monmouth County jury has returned guilty verdicts against a Long Branch man who fatally shot four members of his own family with a high-powered rifle on New Year’s Eve 2017, authorities said.

Scott Kologi was 16 at the time of the fatal shootings, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Kologi was convicted on all charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and a second-degree weapons offense, Linskey said.

Long Branch police and Monmouth County Sheriff’s officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired at 635 Wall Street at approximately 11:43 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017. 

Police found the four victims, each having sustained gunshot wounds, at various locations inside the home: the defendant’s sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi; his mother, 44-year-old Linda Kologi; his father, 42-year-old Steven Kologi; and his grandfather’s companion, 70-year-old Mary Schultz of Ocean Township.

Scott Kologi was arrested at the scene, where the Century Arms C39v2 semi-automatic rifle used in the shooting was also recovered, Linskey said.

“The jury’s verdict confirms that Scott Kologi was responsible for his decisions and actions on the night that culminated with him killing four members of his family,” Linskey said. “This trial hinged on issues of mental health and the responsibility of this defendant. It is clear that the jury considered all of the evidence, including testimony of expert witnesses, as well as the applicable law, in rendering its verdict."

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for June 30.

