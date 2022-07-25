Jersey Shore Man Arrested In Sexual Assault, Robbery At Motel: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Monmouth County has been arrested in connection with a robbery and sexual assault at a motel, authorities said.

Kareem Lee, of Keyport, was charged with first-degree robbery, as well as first-degree aggravated sexual assault with an armed weapon after threatening to rob a victim of money and sexually assaulting the victim, while armed with a deadly weapon, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

At 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, Tinton Falls police were dispatched to a local motel for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who had entered the room, Linskey said.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Lee.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Lee was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institute pending a detention hearing on July 27, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the defendant is asked to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Officer Christopher Mills at 732-542-4422.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki.

