Jersey Shore Man, 46, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash: NJSP

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police

A 46-year-old driver from Monmouth County was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The single-car crash was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at milepost 108 in Tinton Falls, said Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry driving in the local lanes went off the road to the left, traveled through the grass median, struck a metal delineator post, overturned into the north express lanes and struck a guardrail, Goez said.

As a result, the driver, Olair Alves Da Silva, of Deal, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, the sergeant said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved. 

The accident remains under investigation.

