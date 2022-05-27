Jersey Shore Man, 46, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash: NJSP

A 46-year-old driver from Monmouth County was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The single-car crash was reported at 9:46 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at milepost 108 in Tinton Falls, said Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry driving in the local lanes went off the road to the left, traveled through the grass median, struck a metal delineator post, overturned into the north express lanes and struck a guardrail, Goez said.

As a result, the driver, Olair Alves Da Silva, of Deal, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, the sergeant said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.