Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said.

Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, Marlboro and Old Bridge police responded to the intersection of Route 9 and County Route 520/Newman Springs Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro.

The female victim sustained multiple severe injuries as the result of the collision, Santiago said, and was pronounced dead a short while later. Decanio was uninjured.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Marlboro Township Police Department determined that Decanio was driving nearly 80 miles per hour and under the influence of alcohol, traveling southbound on Route 9, when he collided with the side of the other car as it passed through the intersection westbound on Route 520.

Decanio turned himself into authorities without incident last week pending a first appearance to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this matter is still being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

