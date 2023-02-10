Hospital Patient Data Stolen in CentraState Cyberattack

Patient data was stolen from CentraState Medical Center in a ransomware attack on the Freehold hospital's computer systems, officials said.

In a statement released on Friday, Feb. 10, the health system said the December attack included the theft of patients’ names, addresses, birthdays, social security numbers, health insurance information, medical records and patient account numbers.

The cyberattack occurred on the morning of Dec. 29, when the hospital “detected unusual activity involving its computer systems,” the statement said.

“Additionally, some information related to care received at CentraState, such as date(s) of service, physician names and departments, treatment plans, diagnoses, visit notes, and/or prescription information was accessed,” the statement said. “There was no financial account and/or payment card information involved in this incident.”

Beginning Friday, CentraState Healthcare System started mailing letters to affected patients whose information may have been accessed. The medical center is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those whose Social Security number was involved, according to the statement.

“Patients are also encouraged to review statements they receive from their healthcare providers and health insurer, and immediately report any inaccuracies to the provider or insurer,” the hospital said in the statement.

For more information on this incident, patients may visit CentraState’s website at https://www.centrastate.com/ or call CentraState’s toll-free call center at 866-674-3076, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

"CentraState deeply regrets any concern this incident may have caused and is continually enhancing the security of its electronic systems and the patient data it maintains to help prevent events such as this from occurring in the future," the hospital said.

