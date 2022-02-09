Contact Us
Freehold Man Distributed Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

A 36-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to distributing child pornography, authorities said.

John V. Catalano, of Freehold, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Catalano faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison with 2-1/2 years mandatory parole ineligibility and mandatory Megan’s Law registration, Linskey said.

Catalano was indicted on Sept. 9, 2019, for distributing over 25 images of child pornography, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan handled the case.

