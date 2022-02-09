Freehold Man Distributed Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A 36-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to distributing child pornography, authorities said.

John V. Catalano, of Freehold, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Catalano faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison with 2-1/2 years mandatory parole ineligibility and mandatory Megan’s Law registration, Linskey said.

Catalano was indicted on Sept. 9, 2019, for distributing over 25 images of child pornography, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan handled the case.

