Police say a missing 12-year-old girl who got on a bus after a shopping mall visit has been found.

"The missing juvenile has been located and she is safe. Thank you to everyone for their assistance," Freehold Township police said on Facebook.

Natalee Perez got on a bus at the Freehold Raceway Mall about 7 p.m. on Friday. She returned home safely on Tuesday, police said.

