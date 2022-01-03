Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
Firefighters Rescue Horse From Muddy Central Jersey Stream: Photos

Jon Craig


The horse stuck in the muddy stream Photo Credit: Facebook/ Southard Fire Department

Firefighters used straps and rope to help lift the horse. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Southard Fire Department

Firefighters used plywood to help get the horse free from the mud. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Southard Fire Department

The horse back on its feet. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Southard Fire Department

Firefighters from Central Jersey rescued a horse that got stuck in a muddy stream.

The horse got stranded on its side Sunday afternoon behind Echo Lake in the Southard section of Howell Township.

Southard Fire Department was assisted in the rescue by members from Freewood Acres Fire Company No. 1, Squankum Fire Company #1, and the Howell Township Office of Emergency Management.

The first responders used straps, ropes and sheets of plywood to safely extricate the horse from the mud. 

There was a veterinarian on location supervising the removal and status of the horse, fire officials said.

