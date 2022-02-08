Ex-Long Branch Elementary School Teacher Sexually Abused 4 Students: Prosecutor

A former Long Branch elementary school teacher has been indicted for allegedly sexually abusing several students, authorities said.

Gustavo Barrientos, 53, was indicted for one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor

The charges stem from allegations of four of Barrientos’ former students who alleged that during the 2017-2019 school years, Barrientos had sexual contact with them, either inside the school or on class trips, Linskey said.

If convicted, he will face up to life imprisonment on the aggravated sexual assault charge and up to 10 years on each of the remaining charges. In addition, he would be subject to life parole and required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Anyone with any information regarding Barrientos’s activities is still urged to contact Detective Todd Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000 or Detective Joshua Rios of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, Ext. 6069.

