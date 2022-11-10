Dinosaur Sculptures Vandalized At State Park On Jersey Shore: Report

Dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park on the Jersey Shore were vandalized, NJ Advance Media reported Tuesday, Oct. 7.

A friend texted artist Robin Ruggiero to say that some of her Monmouth County art pieces had been torn down, she told the outlet.

The destruction didn’t seem random — someone took a “really sharp knife” to carefully and “strategically” slice each branch apart, the report says.

Ruggiero originally started building the sculptures in December 2019 and was told that she could continue as long as she followed the stand land’s rules, so she would make different animals as the children requested, she says in the report.

