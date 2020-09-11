Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
COVID-19: Central Jersey School District Reports 23 New Coronavirus Cases

Jon Craig
Thompson Middle School in Middletown
Thompson Middle School in Middletown Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Central Jersey school district has reported at least 23 new positive coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, officials said.

The outbreak has prompted one school within the Middletown Township Public Schools to return to "all-remote" instruction, the district announced in a note to parents.

Thompson Middle School, which has suffered nearly one-third of the district's new COVID-19 cases, returned to all-remote learning on Monday due to seven new positive cases, school district officials said. Thompson M.S. will remain closed to students and staff through Nov. 18, school officials said. 

Here is the latest total of coronavirus cases during the past two weeks at other schools within the Middletown Township Public School District: 

  • Five cases in the last 14 days at Middletown High School South,
  • Four cases in the last 14 days at Middletown High School North,
  • Four cases in the last 14 days at Thorne Middle School,
  • One new positive case at Nut Swamp Elementary School,
  • One new positive case at Middletown Village Elementary School,
  • One new positive case at River Plaza Elementary School has a newly confirmed case.

In a note to parents, the school district said: "This large number of recent cases at Thompson Middle School, along with the significant increase in new cases in the community, has resulted in the need to temporarily close the Thompson Middle School building and pivot to virtual instruction. . . ."

"The health, safety, and well-being of our school community remains our first priority, and we are confident that the staff of Thompson Middle School will continue to provide creative and engaging lessons for all students while they are working remotely," the school district wrote. 

