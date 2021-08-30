Central Jersey Restaurant Workers Indicted For Molesting Girl They Worked With, Prosecutor Says

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted three men for having sexual contact with an underage co-worker at two Red Bank restaurants, authorities said.

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, 31, of Tinton Falls, and Eduardo Jimenez-Berdejo, 34, of Red Bank, were both indicted on two counts each of third-degree endangering the welfare of child and two counts each of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Jesus E. Reyes-Rodriguez, 35, of Red Bank, was indicted on one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of child and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Their charges are in connection with multiple instances of sexual contact with a girl whom they allegedly worked with at two separate Red Bank restaurants, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The incidents allegedly took place on various dates between June 2020 and February 2021, Linsky said. The names of the restaurants were not released.

If convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, Jimenez-Berdejo, Reyes-Rodriguez and Mendez-Romero each face a sentence of up to five years in state prison. They also would be required to register under Megan’s Law.

If convicted of criminal sexual contact, Jimenez-Berdejo, Reyes-Rodriguez and Mendez-Romero face a state prison sentence on each count of 18 months..

Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace is handling the case.

