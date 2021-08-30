Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: PHONY FED: Trenton Woman Charged With Impersonating FBI Agent
News

Central Jersey Restaurant Workers Indicted For Molesting Girl They Worked With, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Red Bank police
Red Bank police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Red Bank PD

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted three men for having sexual contact with an underage co-worker at two Red Bank restaurants, authorities said.

Trinidad Mendez-Romero, 31, of Tinton Falls, and Eduardo Jimenez-Berdejo, 34, of Red Bank, were both indicted on two counts each of third-degree endangering the welfare of child and two counts each of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Jesus E. Reyes-Rodriguez, 35, of Red Bank, was indicted on one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of child and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Their charges are in connection with multiple instances of sexual contact with a girl whom they allegedly worked with at two separate Red Bank restaurants, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The incidents allegedly took place on various dates between June 2020 and February 2021, Linsky said. The names of the restaurants were not released.

If convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, Jimenez-Berdejo, Reyes-Rodriguez and Mendez-Romero each face a sentence of up to five years in state prison. They also would be required to register under Megan’s Law.

If convicted of criminal sexual contact, Jimenez-Berdejo, Reyes-Rodriguez and Mendez-Romero face a state prison sentence on each count of 18 months..

Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace is handling the case. 

 a minor at a Red Bank eatery where they all had previously

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.