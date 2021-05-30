Central Jersey Man, 45, Admits Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Runaway Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old runaway, authorities said.

Elias Juarez-Hernandez of Freehold Borough, pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl after offering her a ride outside a 7-Eleven store.

Juarez-Hernandez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Juerez-Hernandez met the girl from Marlboro outside the 7-Eleven store in Freehold Borough on Aug. 10, 2020.

The pair walked to his home to get the car before Juarez-Hernandez allegedly pushed the girl into his basement and raped her throughout the night, the prosecutor said.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki.

