Bright Green Fireball Spotted By NJ, PA Residents

A bright green fireball lit up the sky on Wednesday night -- just after SpaceX's Crew-3 liftoff, Space.com reports.

Nearly 500 people including some from New Jersey and Pennsylvania reported the fireball to the American Meteor Society.

The Taurid fireball was visible at 9:12 EST on Nov. 10, just nine minutes after the SpaceX liftoff, the AMS said.

The fireball first became visible 48 miles over Greenville, NC and moved northwest at 33,000 miles per hour -- surviving only 3.5 seconds before disintegrating above Macclesfield, the AMS reports.

Several New Jersey residents took to Twitter to report the fireball.

Residents of New Jersey and Philadelphia reported seeing a daytime fireball shoot across the sky on Saturday.

Click here for photos submitted to the AMS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.