Body Recovered In Monmouth Cove Marina

A body was recovered from a bay in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The body was brought into Monmouth Cove Marina along Port Monmouth Road in Middletown at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, reports said.

New Jersey State Trooper Charles Marchan confirmed that troopers were dispatched to Monmouth Marina and a male body was recovered.

"This remains under investigation and there is no additional information available at the moment," Marchan said on Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard also was notified, reports said.

