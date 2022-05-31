Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: 'I Forgot': 9th Gun Of Year Seized, Traveler Arrested At Newark Airport Checkpoint
News

Bear Sighted In Middletown (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A bear was sighted in Middletown.
A bear was sighted in Middletown. Photo Credit: Pixabay/27707

A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said.

Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that our officers have seen any bears as they have responded to the calls of sightings."

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.