Bear Sighted In Middletown (DEVELOPING)

A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said.

Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that our officers have seen any bears as they have responded to the calls of sightings."

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.