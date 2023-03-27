Asbury Park Woman Left Heroin/Fentanyl Within Toddler's Reach: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Asbury Park woman has been indicted in the drug overdose death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said.

Quanique Smith was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and other offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 5, Asbury Park police responded to an apartment unit on the 100 block of Langford Street for an unresponsive child.

Police found the child, who was rushed to a local hospital, where despite lifesaving efforts he was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m.

An investigation found that quantities of heroin and fentanyl belonging to Smith had been left in the family’s home within reach of the 2-year-old and his 5-year-old sibling, with the younger child ingesting the drugs that directly caused his death, Santiago said.

Smith was arrested later on the same day and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Anyone with information about this matter is still asked to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-502-4582.

