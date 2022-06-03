Asbury Park Man Arrested After Mom Tips Police Off About School Shooting Threats

A 32-year-old man from Asbury Park was arrested when his mother tipped police that he planned to shoot up a school, authorities said.

William Bailey was found in the city’s municipal parking lot at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, Asbury Park police said.

In the meantime, schools in Asbury Park had locked down.

Bailey had sent his mother a message saying he wanted to "shoot up a school like in Texas” — referencing last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde in which an 18-year-old man killed 19 students and two teachers.

Bailey, who had a warrant for his arrest in Plainfield, was charged with making terroristic threats. He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.

