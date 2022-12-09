Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Asbury Park Man, 75, Killed In Crash On Garden State Parkway

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A 75-year-old man from Asbury Park was killed in a single-car crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Francis Pescatore was driving an Infiniti passenger car south in the express lanes at 1:11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in Holmdel, according to New Jersey State Police.

In the area of milepost 117.5, the vehicle struck the right guardrail, ran off the road to the left, struck the guardrail and traveled down an embankment and draining culvert, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a State Police spokesman.

As a result of the crash, Pescatoro sustained fatal injuries, he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.