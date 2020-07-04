2 Monmouth County Jail Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus

Two inmates at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution have tested positive for coronavirus and are being quarantined in a separate part of the jail, officials said.

Three inmates were tested after coming down with fevers -- and one test came back negative, Sheriff Shaun Golden said Tuesday.

Several corrections officers are under self-quarantine although none tested positive as of Tuesday, Golden said. Employees are undergoing health screenings, he added.

All visitation and mail service has been suspended indefinitely, and inmates were given two five-minute phone calls a week to make up for the lost visitations.

Thirty-one non-violent offenders were released last month as part of a Supreme Court order at the inception of the coronavirus spread.

