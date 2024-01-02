Neptune Firefighters Douse Body Shop Blaze

The fire broke out at about 1:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 at A Z Auto Repairs on Route 35 in Neptune City, they said.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Team Members from Tinton Falls Fire Company No. 1 and Wayside Fire Company) were dispatched.

No one was inside the shop at the time of the fire, No injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control within a half hour.

The fire’s cause is not believed to be suspicious, but the blaze remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

