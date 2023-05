There were 557 Monmouth County homes and businesses blacked out at about 11:30 a.m., Thursday May 4, JCP&L reported.

Part of the problem was blamed on an electric substation in Howell, according to an unconfirmed report.

Middlesex County, meanwhile, had 377 electric customers without power at 11:30 a.m., JCP&L said.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued coastal flood watch advisories.

