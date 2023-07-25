Monmouth County Dad, Acronis Sales Director Dies Suddenly At 46, Prompting Outpour Of Support

Gregory Joseph Howard, of Colts Neck, died Wednesday, July 19.

Born in Orange, Gregory grew up in West Caldwell before attending and playing football at Monmouth University, his obituary says.

He then taught at Long Branch High School before starting a sales career and worked as the Director of Sales at Acronis:

He was known for his incredible spirit, his unwavering love for his family, and his role as a youth football coach.

Gregory leaves behind his adoring wife, Lauren Howard; his children, Christian and Brooke; his mother, Diane Howard; his siblings, Debra Dipalantino and Michael Howard; his aunts, Maureen Sadeik and Joyce Sharp; his mother-in-law, Marybeth Greaux; his brother-in-law, Bill Geaux and his wife Caitlin; and his nephew and niece, William and Abigail.

Meanwhile, two different GoFundMe campaigns launched for the Howard family’s support had surpassed a combined $47,000 in donations as of Tuesday, July 25, and serve as a testament to the resounding impact Gregory had not just on his family but on the community as a whole.

“A pillar of strength and the foundation of their lives, Greg was a man who gave so much of himself to those he held dear,” writes Elizabeth Kneute in one of the campaigns.

“Generous, kind-hearted, and an all-around remarkable individual, Greg touched the lives of many. His selflessness extended far beyond his family, as he dedicated countless volunteer hours to the local sports community, making a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.”

Both of the fundraisers’ proceeds will help the family cope with their tragic loss and provide support as Christian and Brooke continue to pursue extracurricular activities.

“The goal is to preserve their passion for football and cheerleading and allow them to navigate their grief with as much stability and love as possible,” writes Kneute.

Gregory’s funeral was held at St. Mary’s RC Church in Colts Neck on Monday, July 24.

“Greg's memory will forever be cherished, and the flame of his altruism will continue to burn brightly in the hearts of those he touched,” Kneute writes.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

“As we bid farewell to Greg, let us keep Lauren, Brooke, and Christian in our prayers, offering any contribution, no matter how small, to help ease the burden they now carry. Together, we can honor his legacy by being there for the family he cherished above all else.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.