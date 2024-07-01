Million-Dollar Winner: Powerball Ticket Sold In Manalapan Hits It Big

The million-dollar winner was purchased from the Soda King convenience store on Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, July 1. The ticket matched five numbers in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, June 29.

The winning numbers were 26, 51, 54, 61, and 69. The Powerball was 25.

Another ticket bought in Indiana was also worth $1 million. A ShopRite in Somerset sold a ticket that won $50,000.

No one matched all six numbers to win the estimated $116 million jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, July 1 and the jackpot is an estimated $125 million.

