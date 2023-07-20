Man Sought Sex With Officer He Thought Was A Teenager: Monmouth Prosecutor

The "girl" was a law enforcement agent, they said.

Martin Klose, 64, of Woodbridge was charged with second-degree luring, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree attempted child endangerment, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Klose had been trying to set up a sexual encounter with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl via the Internet, and was arrested without incident earlier this week, Santiago said.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Klose’s activities.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

