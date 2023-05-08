Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes Against 2 Young Siblings In Asbury Park

Walter Orlando Perez-Ramos, 35, will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the first 16 years of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

On Monday, May 3, members of the Asbury Park Police Department first received information regarding the abuse of the two victims, then ages 16 and 17.

An investigation by members of the Asbury Park Police Department determined that the abuse had involved dozens of incidents taking place on various dates from May 2015 through May 2020, each involving inappropriate touching, Santiago sai.

Perez-Ramos was arrested in May 2021 and remained in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Perez-Ramos was convicted on two counts sexual assault, two counts of child endangerment and a single count of criminal sexual contact, Santiago said.

