Man Killed While Walking Across Route 9 In Freehold Township, Prosecutors Say

The crash happened at around 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. The wreck was at the intersection of Route 9 North and East Freehold Road.

A 56-year-old man died in the crash. The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team and the Freehold Township Police Department were assisting in the investigation.

This was the second deadly pedestrian crash in Freehold in less than a week. Frank Tommasini, 76, of Manalapan, was struck by a cargo van while crossing Park Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Anyone with information about Saturday's crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the Freehold Township Police Department at 732-462-7908.

