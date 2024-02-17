Kody Lupich, of Point Pleasant, was standing on the grass median on the Parkway after the vehicle he was riding in became disabled Tuesday, Feb. 13 just after 7 a.m. in Tinton Falls, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

That's when another vehicle, a Honda, lost control and struck Lupich who was standing in the grass area of the roadway near milepost 109.1, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kody's obituary said he graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School and was passionate about carpentry and snowboarding. He loved his dog, Brighton and worked for the Hesse Company.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 17 at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Brick.

