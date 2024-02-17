Overcast 31°

SHARE

Kody Lupich Struck By Car On Garden State Parkway

A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on the Garden State Parkway when the vehicle he was riding in became disabled during this week's snow storm, according to his obituary and New Jersey State Police.

NJSP

NJSP

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kody Lupich, of Point Pleasant, was standing on the grass median on the Parkway after the vehicle he was riding in became disabled Tuesday, Feb. 13 just after 7 a.m. in Tinton Falls, New Jersey State Police Detective I Jeffrey Lebron said.

That's when another vehicle, a Honda, lost control and struck Lupich who was standing in the grass area of the roadway near milepost 109.1, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kody's obituary said he graduated from Point Pleasant Beach High School and was passionate about carpentry and snowboarding. He loved his dog, Brighton and worked for the Hesse Company.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 17 at the O’Brien Funeral Home in Brick.

Click here for Kody's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE