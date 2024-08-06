Long Island Man Broke Into Manasquan Home's Garage, Cut Security Camera Wires: Police

Thomas Gilmartin of Port Washington, New York, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 5, the Manasquan Borough Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a report of someone who broke into the garage of a home on Perrine Boulevard at around 8:02 p.m.

Police said the home's back door was kicked in and exterior security camera wires were cut. Several items were also taken from the garage and placed by a side fence.

Investigators obtained pictures of the suspect from the security system and officers found Gilmartin nearby matching the suspect's description. Gilmartin ran away from police but he was quickly taken into custody.

Gilmartin was charged with third-degree theft of criminal attempt - theft of moveable property, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary entering structure, fourth-degree obstructing administration of law, and public nuisance.

Gilmartin was released on bail.

