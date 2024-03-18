Long Branch Man Stalked Teen Girl, Leaving Flowers And 'Disturbing' Notes: Police

Thomas Watts, 70, of Long Branch, was arrested by West Long Branch police on Thursday, Mar. 14, the department said in a news release. He was charged with stalking and harassment.

Investigators looked into several incidents, with the first one reportedly happening at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 8. Investigators said Watts first left notes and flowers for the 17-year-old girl at the ShopRite on the corner of routes 36 and 71

Police said Watts watched her from the supermarket's parking lot and followed her in his 2016 gray Toyota Corolla. On another day, he followed the teen girl to Long Branch High School, leaving her more flowers and a "disturbing" note on her windshield, then following her home from the school.

West Long Branch police also said they released a photo of Watts and his car to get more information about his activities or identify other possible victims. Anyone with information should call the police department at 732-229-5000, ext. 251 or 252.

You can also message the department on Facebook or call the anonymous tip line at 732-403-3500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.