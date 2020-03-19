Contact Us
Lifestyle

GoFundMe Campaigns Launched For NJ Family Devastated by Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Members of the Fusco family.
Members of the Fusco family. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/ Rebecca Malone

A pair of GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help a Monmouth County family gutted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Four members of the Fusco family have died in the last week and several others remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, was New Jersey's third fatality and the first in her family. She died last Friday at CentraState Medical Center.

Grace Fusco, 73 of Freehold -- Rita's mom -- died Wednesday also at CentraState. Grace's son and Rita's brother, Carmine, who also is 55, was Pennsylvania's first coronavirus fatality.

Grace's son and Rita's brother, Vincent, died on Thursday.

Rebecca Malone, the daughter of a Fusco family member hospitalized with the virus, has launched this GoFundMe campaign.

The other campaign launched by Allen Zak notes that six family members were admitted to CentraState with severe symptoms on March 10.

These Fusco family deaths are connected to the first known New Jersey death from COVID-19, horse trainer John Brennan from Little Ferry.

More than 700 cases had been confirmed in New Jersey as of Thursday.

