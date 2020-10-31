Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Food Insider' Video Highlights Jersey Shore Deli's Pork Roll (Or Is It Taylor Ham?)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pork roll (or is it Taylor Ham?) from Slater's Deli.
Pork roll (or is it Taylor Ham?) from Slater's Deli. Photo Credit: Instagram user dasgoldhammer

Eggs go on top or between the meat, but never below.

That's just one secret an excellent breakfast sandwich at Slater's Deli in Leonardo (Monmouth County), recently featured on "Legendary Eats" by Food Insider.

The video is titled "The Pork Roll (Or Taylor Ham), Egg, And Cheese," of course, egging on the never-ending debate: Is it Taylor Ham, or Pork Roll?

Never mind what you call it, the sandwich is a rite of passage in New Jersey, the website says on the video description. And quite frankly, they're right.

The Route 36 deli has been featured in several other news reports over the years, including "20 Restaurants You Have To Visit In New Jersey Before You Die" in 2016.

It was also ranked No. 6 on NJ.com's list of "Best Taylor Ham/Pork Roll Sandwiches Ranked."

Click here for the full "Food Insider" video.

