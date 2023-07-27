Legendary Wrestler From Neptune Township Featured In New Vice Docuseries

Bigelow, who grew up in Monmouth County and attended Neptune High School where he wrestled and played football, was the subject of "Dark Side of the Ring: Bam Bam Bigelow: Beast from the East" on Vice.

Bigelow, whose real name was Scott, lived a colorful life before getting into wrestling, even ending up in a Mexican prison while working as a bounty hunter and getting an early release for protecting a judge from cartels.

After going into wrestling in the late 1980s, he rocketed to the top of the card, teaming with Hulk Hogan and battling Andre the Giant. He returned to the WWF in 1992, reaching the pinnacle of his career when he fought New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor at Wrestlemania XI. True to his Jersey roots, one of Bigelow's finishing movies was called Greetings from Asbury Park.

Bigelow also starred in WCW and ECW and appeared in the movie "Major Payne."

Unfortunately for Bigelow, his success came with a price as injuries accumulated in the ring led to an addiction to OxyContin as well as battling diabetes. He died in 2006 at the age of 45, leaving behind three children.

To watch the documentary, click here.

