Jersey Shore Woman Stole $95K From Employer: Prosecutor

An Ocean County woman has been charged with stealing more than $95,000 from a local entertainment company that employed her, authorities said.

<p>Monmouth County Prosecutor&#x27;s Office</p>

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

 Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Dina M. Mulleano, 49, of Brick Township was charged with theft by deception, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau was initiated earlier this year, after receipt of information that Mulleano had been creating false payroll direct deposits while working in her capacity as the human resources manager of the company.

A review of bank and payroll records revealed that from June 2021 to October 2022, Mulleano made approximately 70 such transfers from the payroll system to her bank account, while fraudulently crediting the pay to more than two dozen different employees. 

Mulleano was served the charges against her via summons last week, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court. 

Anyone with further information about this defendant’s activities is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Robert Afanasewicz at 800-533-7443.

