Jersey Shore Man Charged In DWI Crash That Injured Woman, Son: Prosecutor

Kevin Christian, 41, of Seaside Heights was charged with second- and third-degree aggravated assault in the DWI crash, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, Wall Township police responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 138.

Police found a van driven by Christian and an SUV driven by a 44-year-old female resident of Toms River.

Both drivers and the woman’s son, who had sustained a serious head injury, were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation determined that Christian’s blood-alcohol level was more than triple the legal limit at the time of the crash, Santiago said.

It was also discovered that Christian was operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

In addition to the criminal charges against him, he was issued summonses for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, delaying traffic, and failure to maintain a lane, Santiago said.

Christian was arrested by Wall Township police on Wednesday, June 7, with the assistance of Neptune Township police Department, and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.