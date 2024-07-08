Jackpot: $1.9M+ Lotto Ticket Purchased At Belmar Supermarket

The $1,930,093 winner matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday, July 5, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, July 8. The ticket was purchased at the ShopRite on Route 35 in Belmar.

The winning numbers were: 09, 19, 21, 38 and 40. The XTRA number was: 05 and the Bullseye number was 40.

The NJ Lottery also announced on Monday that the winner of the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot hadn't claimed their state-record prize yet. That ticket was sold at the ShopRite Wine & Spirits on Route 66 in Neptune in the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 26.

The Belmar store will get a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

