Investigation Under Way In Wall Township

While authorities have not said what the investigation is for, a report by News 12 says human remains were found at an excavation project on Narrumson Road Tuesday, March 12.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said only that the office was investigating on the 1100 block of Narrumson Road and that more information would be released as it becomes available.

"We are asking the public to avoid the immediate area as the investigation continues. There is not believed to be any active danger to the surrounding neighborhood."

