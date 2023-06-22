Hundreds Without Power Due To Sea Bright Transformer Fire

The fire happened in the North Beach section of Sea Bright before 6 a.m.
Estimated restoration time was 10 a.m., according to JCP&L.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.
Nearly 500 people were without power early Thursday, June 22 due to a transformer fire in one Monmouth County town.
The fire happened in the North Beach section of Sea Bright before 6 a.m.
Estimated restoration time was 10 a.m., according to JCP&L.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE