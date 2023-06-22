Overcast 62°

SHARE

Hundreds Without Power Due To Sea Bright Transformer Fire

Nearly 500 people were without power early Thursday, June 22 due to a transformer fire in one Monmouth County town.

Sea Bright Fire Rescue
Sea Bright Fire Rescue Photo Credit: Sea Bright Fire Rescue
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The fire happened in the North Beach section of Sea Bright before 6 a.m.

Estimated restoration time was 10 a.m., according to JCP&L.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE