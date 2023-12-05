A Few Clouds 42°

Howell Man Admits Killing His Cat: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Howell Township man has admitted he intentionally killed his cat with a sharp instrument, authorities said.

Christopher Sanchez pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty and simple assault on Monday, Dec. 4, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The assault charge stems from Sanchez attacking his roommate after killing the cat named Lilith, Santiago said.

An investigation began on March 31, when Howell police found the body of the cat outside his home. Sanchez killed the cat two days earlier, Santiago said.

Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2024.

