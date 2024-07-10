Homicide Investigation Underway In Red Bank Neighborhood, Police Say

The borough said there was an "increased police presence" due to the homicide investigation, according to a Facebook post at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

The Red Bank Police Department said a suspect wasn't in custody as of press time. Police also said they don't believe there's a "continued threat to the public."

No other details were immediately available. Daily Voice has reached out to police for more information.

The borough also asked people to avoid the area as investigators remained at the scene.

