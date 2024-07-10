Mostly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Homicide Investigation Underway In Red Bank Neighborhood, Police Say

Police were investigating a homicide in a Monmouth County borough, authorities said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Red Bank (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Red Bank (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Red Bank Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

The borough said there was an "increased police presence" due to the homicide investigation, according to a Facebook post at 8:18 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

The Red Bank Police Department said a suspect wasn't in custody as of press time. Police also said they don't believe there's a "continued threat to the public."

No other details were immediately available. Daily Voice has reached out to police for more information.

The borough also asked people to avoid the area as investigators remained at the scene.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE