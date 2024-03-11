Mick Augustitus has four brain tumors and several tumors on his spine, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. The boy started having headaches and after several hospital visits, doctors discovered the tumors.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $32,000 from at least 330 donations as of Monday, Mar. 11.

The money will go toward helping Mick's parents Mike Augustitus Jr. and Allison Augustitus.

"Dad has been out of work to be with his family," the GoFundMe page said. "He has burned his personal days and sick time from his job. Mom is a stay-at-home mom of Mick and his three young sisters.

"In the meantime, the household bills are beginning to pile up with no end in sight."

The page also said the family is having trouble paying the travel costs of visiting Mick at Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, where he's in a medically induced coma.

"They are also struggling to sustain the household expenses with no current income, family and friends have been helping with the girls and helping to run the house as smoothly as possible but it’s not enough," the GoFundMe page said.

The fundraiser also said Mick can't have surgery to remove his spine tumors because they've invaded his spinal system.

You can click here to visit Mick Augustitus's GoFundMe page.

