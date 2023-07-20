Golf Coach Sexually Touched Student Who Was Meditating At Lesson In Little Silver: Prosecutor

He wasn't kidding.

The 46-year-old former lawyer from Red Bank is facing a charge of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, on accusations he inappropriately touched a young woman who was meditating during a lesson, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Kaster, who runs Paul Kaster Golf Coaching at a training center on Oceanport Avenue in Little Silver, was arrested without incident earlier this week, Santiago said alongside Little Silver Police Chief Paul Halpin Thursday, July 20.

The student is an adult under the age of 21, the prosecutor said.

Kaster's website calls says he's "one of the top 50 kids coaches in the world," citing U.S. Kids Golf, having attended Colgate University where he was co-captain of their Division I men’s golf team. He then went pro.

Kaster competed for three years on the Golden Bear Tour, a professional tour that has since disbanded. After an injury quashed his hope to play on the PGA Tour, Kaster returned to law school and earned a degree from the University of Miami. He passed the New York and New Jersey bar exams, his bio says.

Kaster worked as a child protective services prosecutor "before returning to golf to share his passion with his students," for several years, also according to his biography.

He's been recognized by Golf Digest as one of the Best Golf Teachers in the country, his bio adds.

"He offers lessons for players of all skill levels and is 100% committed every day to helping his students enjoy the great game of golf more than ever," the website says.

Kaster's bio also says he has been a featured writer for GolfWRX and has appeared on the Golf Channel.

An email sent to Kaster’s golf business seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Lawyer information was not immediately available for Kaster.

Anyone with information for authorities can call Little Silver police Officer Joseph Calao at 732-747-5900 or prosecutor’s Detective Michelle L. Tucker at 800-533-7443 or through Monmouth County Crime Stoppers.

