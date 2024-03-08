Frank's Deli & Restaurant has been put up for sale, according to an online real estate listing. The Main Street deli's website said it opened on Sunday, May 1, 1960.

The listing called Frank's a "revered landmark" in Asbury Park.

"Over the decades, certain places come to symbolize their time or are unique to a city," the listing said. "Such places often seem irreplaceable, the notion of selling them as if they were mere commodities would strike many as unorthodox.

"This iconic deli has been in its current location for over 50 years, with hundreds of thousands of visitors stopping through to grab a signature breakfast sandwich! This family-owned and operated business is ready to be passed along!"

The menu at Frank's offers many affordable lunch options like an Italian-style grilled cheese sandwich, a Reuben with a half-pound of corned beef, and a California burger. The restaurant is also known for its "overstuffed" club and deli sandwiches.

The deli also grabbed the attention of Anthony Bourdain, the late celebrity chef and culinary documentarian. The Bergen County native featured Frank's in a 2015 episode of his CNN docuseries "Parts Unknown."

Frank's is one of 10 Garden State restaurants on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.

"[Frank's is] the place to pick up overstuffed sandwiches on the way to the beach," the NJ Tourism website said. "As I always like to say, good is good forever," said Bourdain about Frank's. Try the classic Jersey sandwich: sliced ham, provolone, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, roasted peppers, oil and vinegar."

The 2,596-square-foot building was listed at $499,000 as of Friday, Mar. 8.

