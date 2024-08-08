Former Middletown North HS Soccer Player Mariano Codallos Dies, 23

A 2019 graduate of Middletown North High School, Codallos-Tepepa was passionate about music and devoted to his family, his obituary says. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, he was dedicated to his faith and was a longtime parishioner of Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank and became a brother of of the Cursillo de Cristiandad, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parent, Crisoforo and Maricela, his siblings Brenda and Vanessa, his grandparents Juliana and Mario and numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist his family with funeral expenses and other financial burdens. As of Thursday, Aug. 8, more than $15,500 has been raised.

"The Codallos family has always been a pillar of our community, offering their time, energy, and love to support various causes and neighbors in need," Adriana Medina Gomez, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

"Their devotion to their work and community has touched many lives, and now it's our turn to give back to them in their time of sorrow.

A funeral mass will be held will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank. He will be buried at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

