Former CFO Of Low-Income Long Branch Apartments Stole $1.6M From Employer: Prosecutor

John O'Donnell, 57, of Scotch Plains is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, third-degree forgery, and third-degree false uttering, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. O'Donnell was charged by summons on Thursday, Jan. 11.

O'Donnell is the former chief financial officer of the company that owns Washington Manor. The Ocean Boulevard highrise has 100 housing units for seniors and disabled people.

The financial crimes and public corruption bureau for the county prosecutor's office began an investigation in June 2023. The company noticed a $14,000 life insurance payout to O'Donnell and started an internal audit.

Investigators said O'Donnell issued about 400 unauthorized checks worth more than $1.6 million between February 2009 and May 2023. Those checks were written to a construction firm he owned.

According to the investigation, many checks had forged signatures of a Washington Manor employee. The money was used for O'Donnell's personal expenses like mortgage payments.

O'Donnell is also accused of using a Washington Manor credit card for more than $30,000 in unauthorized personal uses. Those included home renovations, pool services, and HVAC repairs.

O'Donnell is scheduled for a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

