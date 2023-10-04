Ex-Tennis Pro Convicted Of Sex Crimes Against Student He Showered With Gifts On Jersey Shore

Terry Y. Kuo, 32, of Colts Neck was found guilty on all 10 charges against him after a two-week jury trial, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The case stemmed from an investigation commenced after one of Kuo’s students alleged that he had engaged in various instances of sexual misconduct on multiple occasions from August 2016 through November 2017, Santiago said.

A subsequent investigation conducted by members of the Marlboro Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Computer Crimes Unit resulted in the recovery of digital files containing child sexual abuse material on the defendant’s electronic devices, as well as evidence of sexual crimes committed against the victim, the prosecutor said.

Leveraging the digital and physical evidence, as well as witness testimony including from the now-19-year-old victim – the State proved that Kuo showered her with gifts such as expensive electronics, jewelry, and designer clothing and accessories while coercing her into engaging in sexual activity with him, Santiago said.

Kuo was arrested in Marlboro in November 2017 and initially indicted in February 2018. Superseding indictments were filed upon the recovery and review of additional evidence, in December 2018 and January 2023, before the trial began late last month.

In all, the jury found Kuo guilty of two counts of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, first-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child via Manufacture of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, first-degree Kidnapping, three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, second-degree Endangering via Manufacture of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, third-degree Endangering via Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, third-degree Endangering via Engaging in Sexual Conduct, third-degree Obscenity, fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and fourth-degree Conspiracy to Commit Evidence Tampering.

“The conduct of this defendant, so thoroughly outlined by our prosecutors during the course of this trial, was nearly incomprehensibly manipulative and predatory,” Santiago said. “We sincerely thank the jury for carefully weighing the facts and reaching the appropriate conclusion.”

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Dec. 1 1, at which time Kuo could face a term of up to life in state prison.

He currently remains in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township.

